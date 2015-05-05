MIAMI May 5 Miami cigar maker Jose Montagne has
been fighting for more than a decade to protect his catchy Cuban
brand name, Guantanamera, from Cuban government trademark
lawyers.
But a recent warming in U.S.-Cuban relations could be the
death knell of American cigar makers like Montagne who are
seeing their legal position erode as they brace for the
potential invasion of Cuban cigars into the world's most
lucrative cigar market.
A Cuban exile who came to the United States in 1996,
Montagne is one of more than a dozen cigar makers in the United
States that Cuba's state-owned tobacco company has tried to
block from using names referring to the Communist-run island.
Montagne, who began making his cigars in Central America in
1997, maintains that Cuba's government can't monopolize all
things Cuban, noting that Guantanamera is a popular song both
for those living on the island and worldwide.
"This isn't about money, it's about who we're fighting,"
said the 50-year-old exile who sports a pale pink polo shirt and
a white Panama Jack hat.
Cuban cigars have been sought after around the world since
the island's natives presented dried tobacco leaves to
Christopher Columbus more than five centuries ago. In the United
States, they have taken on a coveted, forbidden-fruit status
since a U.S. trade embargo outlawed their import a half century
ago.
The consumer magazine Cigar Aficionado has estimated that
the U.S. premium cigar market alone is worth as much as $2.6
billion, with Cuba hoping to snap up to 25-30 percent of that if
and when the trade embargo is eventually lifted.
To that end, Cuba has strenuously sought to block
Cuba-inspired trademarks from being registered in the United
States.
THE TWO COHIBAS
Cuba's legal push hotted up when Spanish tobacco giant
Altadis, now a subsidiary of Britain's giant Imperial Tobacco,
purchased a 50 percent stake in Cuba's state-owned cigar company
Habanos S.A. in 2000, according to Montagne's attorney, Frank
Herrera.
In 2012 it successfully blocked Kansas City-based Xikar Inc
from registering the name Havana Collection for a line of $300
cigar cutters made in France and decorated with pieces of Cuban
cigar bands and box art.
"Habanos claimed we were causing confusion about the origin
of the product," Xikar Chief Executive Kurt Van Keppel told
Reuters. "Nobody was confused whether this was made in Cuba. We
advertised them as made in Paris."
Xikar isn't the only case. The Cohiba, Cuba's most famous
brand created by Fidel Castro in 1962, has been at the heart of
a 16-year-long battle between the Cuban government and rival
Swedish Match that holds the trademark for a Dominican-made
Cohiba sold in the United States.
In February the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Cuba's
cigar monopoly when it declined to hear an appeal of a lower
court decision favoring the island's exclusive claim to the
Cohiba brand.
The move sent the matter back to the U.S. Patent and
Trademark Office that could finally decide who receives the
trademark.
Imperial spokesman Alex Parsons said in an email that Cuban
state-owned Habanos "will take appropriate action to protect its
intellectual property."
LEGAL STRATEGY
Cuba's New York attorneys say the legal strategy is
designed for the day when Cuba can sell its cigars in America.
"Thousands of U.S. companies have registered ...
intellectual property in Cuba in anticipation of the day when
they will be able to sell their products there. Cuban companies
are doing exactly the same thing," said Michael Krinsky, a
partner with Rabinowitz, Boudin, Standard, Krinsky & Lieberman.
Cuba has already begun to penetrate the U.S. market using
its European partner to churn out Cuban brand cigars made with
non-Cuban tobacco, legally using the same names as its top
domestic brands such as Montecristo and Romeo y Julieta.
As a result, when the trade embargo ends, U.S. consumers
could find themselves being offered multiple products: a pricier
original Romeo y Julieta from Cuba alongside a more affordable
non-Cuban variety.
Montagne filed a U.S. trademark for his Guantanamera brand
in 2001. Habanos quickly launched its own brand of the same name
a year later in Germany, according to legal documents.
The name Guantanamera is as Cuban as it gets, referring to
the island's best-known patriotic song, inspired by the poetry
of its independence hero, Jose Marti.
The tune was popularized in the 1960s by American folk
singer Pete Seeger and has since become known worldwide.
But judging by recent legal history, that may not suffice to
beat Cuba in court.
(Editing by Jill Serjeant and Ted Botha)