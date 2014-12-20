HAVANA Dec 19 Cuba said on Friday its economy
will grow a healthy 4 percent in 2015, apparently banking on
improved diplomatic and economic relations with the United
States to pull it out of years of stagnation.
President Barack Obama this week announced a deal to
normalize relations with Cuba after more than a half century and
a series of measures to direct money and goods to Cuba's private
sector, including looser travel restrictions and allowing more
remittances.
Cuba's economy minister, Marino Murillo, told the National
Assembly on Friday that growth would accelerate to 4 percent in
2015 from an anemic 1.3 this year, official state media
reported.
Pavel Vidal, a former Cuban central bank official, said the
immediate results of renewed diplomatic relations will included
increased investment and revenues.
"This sends a very favorable signal to the international
community about the future of the economy, stimulates demand
through tourism and increases remittances flowing to private
businesses and individuals," Vidal said.
A week ago a forecast of 4 percent growth raised eyebrows
but the diplomatic breakthrough, even though most U.S. sanctions
remain in place, has turned it into a realistic estimate, Vidal
said.
A local economist, who asked not to be identified, said
growth this year was hit by a decline in revenue from strategic
ally Venezuela, which has seen its own economy stagnate, and a
steep fall in nickel output.
Analysts say the prospect of improved relations with the
United States has lowered the perceived risk of doing business
with Cuba.
"Everything has changed," one European ambassador said.
"Investors will be more eager to get in before the Americans,
creditors will have a bit more confidence and at every business
negotiation Cuba is now in a stronger position."
(Reporting by Marc Frank)