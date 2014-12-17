WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
plans to begin the process of lifting a long-standing U.S. trade
embargo against Cuba as part of a series of major policy moves
toward the Caribbean island, a congressional source said on
Wednesday.
The source, who asked not to be identified, also said that
the United States is trading three Cuban prisoners for one CIA
prisoner who has been held in Cuba for the past 20 years.
American citizen Alan Gross, who has been held in a Cuban
jail, is now flying to the United States, escorted by three
members of the U.S. Congress: Senate Judiciary Committee
Chairman Patrick Leahy, a Democrat; Republican Senator Jeff
Flake; and Representative Chris Van Hollen, a senior Democrat in
the House.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey)