HAVANA Aug 14 U.S. Marines hoisted the American
flag at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years
at a ceremony led by Secretary of State John Kerry marking the
restoration of diplomatic relations between Washington and
Havana.
Three retired Marines who last lowered the flag in 1961
participated in the ceremony, handing a new flag to the Marine
Color Guard, which raised the flag on the grounds outside the
embassy building on the Havana seafront.
In a speech before the ceremony, U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said the United States will remain a "champion of
democratic principles and reforms" in Cuba but that Cubans
should determine the future of their communist-governed country.
"We remain convinced the people of Cuba would be best served
by a genuine democracy, where people are free to choose their
leaders, express their ideas, and practice their faith; where
the commitment to economic and social justice is realized more
fully; where institutions are answerable to those they serve;
and where civil society is independent and allowed to flourish,"
Kerry said in marking the restoration of diplomatic ties between
the Cold War-era foes.
