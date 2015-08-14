(Adds Kerry remarks)

HAVANA Aug 14 U.S. Marines hoisted the American flag at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years at a ceremony led by Secretary of State John Kerry marking the restoration of diplomatic relations between Washington and Havana.

Three retired Marines who last lowered the flag in 1961 participated in the ceremony, handing a new flag to the Marine Color Guard, which raised the flag on the grounds outside the embassy building on the Havana seafront.

In a speech before the ceremony, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the United States will remain a "champion of democratic principles and reforms" in Cuba but that Cubans should determine the future of their communist-governed country.

"We remain convinced the people of Cuba would be best served by a genuine democracy, where people are free to choose their leaders, express their ideas, and practice their faith; where the commitment to economic and social justice is realized more fully; where institutions are answerable to those they serve; and where civil society is independent and allowed to flourish," Kerry said in marking the restoration of diplomatic ties between the Cold War-era foes. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bill Trott)