WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Two leading critics of
President Barack Obama's moves toward normal relations with Cuba
introduced legislation on Wednesday seeking to temporarily halt
commercial flights between the United States and the island
because of security concerns.
Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Senator Robert
Menendez, both Cuban-American opponents of Obama's Cuba policy,
introduced the Cuban Airport Security Act. The measure would
stop commercial flights until after a study of security measures
and equipment at airports in Cuba.
The U.S. government has granted several U.S. airlines
permission to begin scheduled flights to Cuba, opening another
chapter in the Obama administration's efforts to improve ties
and increase trade and travel with the former Cold War foe.
A JetBlue Airways Corp passenger jet flew to Santa
Clara, Cuba, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Aug. 31. It was
the first scheduled commercial passenger flight from the United
States to Cuba in more than half a century.
Commercial flights to the capital, Havana, are expected to
begin later this year.
Obama's Cuba policy sharply divides the U.S. Congress.
Opponents, mostly Republicans but also a few Democrats, say he
is moving too quickly to ease restrictions on travel and trade,
given continuing human rights violations by its Communist
government.
Backers say it is time to try another tactic in dealing with
Havana after more than half a century with no change under the
previous policy.
A version of the bill was introduced in the House of
Representatives in July. There has been no announcement of when
the measure might come up for a vote.
