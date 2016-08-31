(Adds background, details on service)
Aug 31 The U.S. government on Wednesday granted
eight U.S. airlines permission to begin scheduled commercial
flights to Havana starting as early as this fall, with American
Airlines Group Inc being awarded 35 direct flights a
week.
JetBlue Airways Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc
and United Continental Holdings Inc were among the
winners, with most proposing to begin services later this year
or early in 2017.
The U.S. Transportation Department granted 20 daily Havana
flights now after previously assigning routes to several Cuban
provinces. The announcement was timed to coincide with the first
scheduled commercial flight to the provinces, as JetBlue flew
from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Cuban city of Santa Clara
on Wednesday.
Improved air travel resulted from U.S. President Barack
Obama's opening toward Cuba. The Cold War foes restored
diplomatic relations a year ago following a 54-year break.
However, the Communist-led island is still subject to a U.S.
economic embargo that prohibits most other commerce.
Wednesday's final decision confirmed tentative assignments
made on July 7.
American, the biggest U.S. airline in Latin America by
flights, was granted four flights a day from Miami and one from
Charlotte, North Carolina.
Its rival for Caribbean travel, JetBlue, was granted 27
weekly flights from New York, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.
The department also authorized 21 weekly flights to Havana
on Delta, with daily flights from New York, Atlanta and Miami.
United will fly daily from Newark, New Jersey, and weekly
from Houston. Southwest Airlines Co will fly from Fort
Lauderdale and Tampa; Alaska Air Group Inc from Los
Angeles; Spirit Airlines Inc from Fort Lauderdale; and
Frontier Airlines from Miami.
In June, the Transportation Department gave airlines
approval to schedule flights to other cities in Cuba for the
first time in decades. Until now, private air travel to the
island just 90 miles (145 km) from the United States had been
limited to charter services.
A U.S. ban on tourism to Cuba is still in effect, but the
United States stopped prosecuting individuals for going to Cuba
when Obama became president. Americans can legally travel to
Cuba if they meet one of 12 criteria, such as for educational,
cultural or religious purposes.
Obama has expanded commerce with Cuba using executive
authority, but only Congress can lift the embargo. The
Republican leadership has blocked any such proposal from coming
up for a vote.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Daniel Trotta in New York;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Toni Reinhold)