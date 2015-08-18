WASHINGTON Aug 17 The White House is seeking an
agreement with Cuba to begin scheduled commercial flights
between the two countries as soon as December, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday, citing officials.
The Obama administration is also examining ways of loosening
U.S. congressional restrictions on travel by Americans to the
Communist-ruled island, the newspaper reported.
On Friday, U.S. Marines hoisted the American flag at the
U.S. Embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years at a
ceremony led by Secretary of State John Kerry that marked the
restoration of diplomatic relations between Washington and
Havana.
A bill is pending in the U.S. Senate to remove the travel
ban on Americans and a more ambitious measure to rescind the
decades-old U.S. economic embargo. But the steps face strong
opposition from the Republican leadership in control of the
Senate and the House of Representatives.
Americans currently going to Cuba for authorized reasons
such as family or business visits travel there generally on
charter flights.
The Journal said the administration and the U.S. airline
industry were united behind efforts to resume scheduled airline
service to Cuba.
"We're committed to it, there's good will on both sides and
we're continuing to talk," the newspaper quoted a State
Department official as saying, adding that a deal by the end of
the year "is certainly our hope."
The White House and State Department did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Ken Wills)