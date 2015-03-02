(Adds news conference)
By Marc Frank and Daniel Trotta
HAVANA, March 2 The most important U.S.
agricultural delegation to visit Cuba in more than a decade
began three days of meetings on Monday, hoping to find potential
business partners, while urging the U.S. Congress to lift the
U.S. embargo on trade with the island.
Two former agriculture secretaries, a number of state
agriculture officials and representatives of various state farm
bureaus are among the 95 people making the trip, which was
organized by the U.S. Agriculture Coalition for Cuba. That group
was formed after the Dec. 17 announcement the United States and
Communist-run Cuba would restore diplomatic relations.
"The message we hope will get back to Washington is that we
are a unifying voice that would like to see Congress act in 2015
and end the embargo," Cargill executive Devry Boughner Vorwerk,
chairwoman of the coalition, said in an interview.
The coalition says U.S. farmers are hungry for a $2 billion
market so close to home and frustrated by U.S. restrictions.
The United States created an embargo exception in 2000 to
allow food sales, but it still denies Cuba credit, forcing it to
pay cash up front.
U.S. food sales to Cuba fell in 2014 to $291 million, from a
peak of $710 million peak in 2008. The coalition wants U.S.
exports to top $1 billion, about half the value of Cuba's food
imports today.
U.S. farmers can renew corn, wheat and rice exports to Cuba,
which have fallen sharply, while importers want to explore Cuban
seafood, winter vegetables, citrus and tobacco, coalition
members said. There was particular interest in high-margin
organic products from Cuba.
While President Barack Obama has loosened some trade and
travel restrictions, most of the embargo remains in place and
can only be ended by Congress, now in Republican control.
Vorwerk said a majority in Congress supports lifting the
embargo but legislation has been blocked by the Republican
leadership, which the coalition will target.
"As we continue to have this conversation we will be able to
change minds," Vorwerk told a news conference.
Republicans traditionally support Cuba sanctions to punish
the Communist government, which stifles dissent and controls the
media.
Coalition member Gary Heathcott, a Republican campaign
consultant from Arkansas, said promoting business and farming
should be easy for Republicans to support.
"At the end of the day, Republicans are about business,"
Heathcott said. "It doesn't get any more grass roots and Middle
America than the farm industry."
(Reporting by Marc Frank and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Steve Orlofsky)