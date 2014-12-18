(Corrects figure in second paragraph to show that after a share
offering completed December 4, the fund's market capitalization
is $48 million, not $25.3 million.)
By David Randall
Dec 17 After twenty years, Thomas Herzfeld's
long bet on Cuba is paying off.
The Miami Beach-based portfolio manager behind the $48
million Herzfeld Caribbean Basin fund, the only
Cuba-focused fund in the United States, watched its shares soar
more than 40 percent at one point on Wednesday after President
Barack Obama's surprise move to thaw relations with the island
nation.
Herzfeld, 69, said he launched his fund in 1994 inspired by
his daughter, who was 16 at the time and had many Cuban-American
friends in school.
"She told me: they're very successful and came here with
nothing. You should do some business with these people,"
Herzfeld told Reuters.
He said he started investing in South Florida businesses
owned by Cuban-Americans assuming that they would expand into
Cuba once relations with Havana thawed. For years, he has kept a
post office box for all correspondence after receiving death
threats from Cuban-Americans who fiercely opposed the Communist
regime in Havana and saw his fund as an attempt to circumvent
the U.S. embargo.
The fund, which trades under a ticker CUBA, owns U.S. and
Latin American-based companies which Herzfeld and his son, who
co-manages the fund, expect to benefit from an eventual
resumption of U.S. trade with Cuba. Its largest holdings include
Panamanian airline Copa Holdings SA, U.S.-based
infrastructure company MasTec Inc, and Mexico-based
Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV.
His firm, which manages in total about $270 million in
assets, has registered a second fund with the Securities and
Exchange Commission that would be a pure play on Cuba itself,
Herzfeld said.
Herzfeld, who would not say whether he has ever traveled to
Cuba, until earlier this year was best known for publishing a
monthly report called "The Investor's Guide to Closed-End
Funds."
But he has held steadfastly to his belief that the Cuba bet
would pay off and said his optimism grew after long-time leader
Fidel Castro stepped down in 2008 and the 2012 presidential
election, which secured a second term for Obama.
"I've believed for a while now that after the election it
would be clear sailing toward lifting the embargo."
In addition to firms expected to benefit from closer ties
with Cuba, the fund owns stakes in non-publicly traded companies
as well as securities that Herzfeld now values at zero.
One such holding is shares of Cuban Electric Co, whose long
claim against the Castro government for confiscating its power
plants will eventually be settled by a new Cuban government, he
said. The fund also owns long-defaulted Cuban sovereign debt
that was due in 1977, according to the fund's most recent letter
to shareholders.
Over the last 10 years, the fund has returned on average 7.7
percent a year, according to Morningstar, or one percentage
point above the average mid-cap blend fund. Until Tuesday, the
fund was down 6.9 percent for the year.
While some of its largest positions are in listed firms such
as Mastec, the fund's small size and closed-end structure will
allow it to invest in "mom and pop businesses" now run by
Cuban-Americans in Miami, he said.
"We want to be involved in every aspect of rebuilding the
country," Herzfeld said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Linda Stern and Tomasz
Janowski)