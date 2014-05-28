HAVANA May 28 The head of the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce defended his visit to Cuba on Wednesday after coming
under fire from critics in the U.S. Congress who contend the
trip is a publicity coup for the communist government.
Chamber President Thomas Donohue said his agenda was
unhindered by the Cuban authorities and he was confident he was
getting a "fair look" at Cuba, after which the influential
lobbying group would report its findings to its "friends" in the
United States.
Donohue, a champion of capitalism and free enterprise, has
long opposed U.S. economic sanctions against the communist-ruled
island, seeing them as an impediment to U.S. business interests.
He and small group of U.S. business leaders are in the
middle of a three-day visit, in part to support the
market-oriented reforms enacted by President Raúl Castro that
have created a fledgling private sector.
"I've been free to go where I want. I'm talking to people
from the private and the public sector," Donohue told reporters
while visiting a private cooperative emblematic of the reforms.
"We're going to meet with small businesses. We're meeting with
people from other countries that are operating here. I think
we'll get a fair look and we're enjoying ourselves."
Upon the announcement of the trip a week ago, U.S.
Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican from south
Florida, blasted the visit as "just another Potemkin village
tour."
As Donohue began his tour on Tuesday, U.S. Senator Robert
Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, expressed concerns it would
strengthen a government that "jails foreign business leaders
without justification, violates international labor standards
and denies its citizens their basic rights."
Donohue countered that many others in Congress and the
private sector differ from the pro-embargo lobby, which has
sought to undermine and isolate Cuba since its 1959 revolution.
"The great thing about the United States is that everybody
is entitled to their opinion including the members of the
Congress and the Senate. We happen to have a different view. We
think this is a very positive opportunity," Donohue said.
