WASHINGTON Jan 15 The United States eased
decades of trade and financial restrictions on Cuba, opening up
the country to U.S. telecommunications, construction and
financial services in a slew of changes announced by the U.S.
Departments of Commerce and Treasury.
The new rules, effective on Friday, are the first concrete
step to implement U.S. President Barack Obama's move last month
to restore diplomatic ties with Cuba and ease the long economic
embargo on America's Cold War enemy after more than 50 years.
The amendments, meant to open up commerce and support Cuban
citizens, will also allow Americans to travel to the country
without asking for permission first, as long as they go for
educational, religious or other approved reasons.
