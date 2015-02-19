HAVANA Feb 19 Nine members of the U.S. House of
Representatives met Cuban Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel on
Thursday, marking the first time Cuba's heir apparent to power
has received an American delegation.
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi
and eight other House Democrats concluded their two-day visit by
meeting Diaz-Canel, 54, who is first in line to the seat of
power held by brothers Fidel and Raul Castro since 1959.
The meeting came two months after the United States and Cuba
announced a rapprochement and plans to restore diplomatic
relations after more than 50 years of hostilities.
The nine Democrats, all supporters of U.S. President Barack
Obama's policy change on the Communist-led island, were due to
be escorted directly to the airport after the meeting.
It was the first time Diaz-Canel has met any American
officials since he became first vice-president two years ago,
Cuban officials said. In nine years as president, Raul Castro
has received American delegations led by U.S. Senator Patrick
Leahy.
Diaz-Canel, who is most likely to become president when Raul
Castro steps down in 2018, has generally kept a low profile but
occasionally speaks publicly of Cuba's need for a more dynamic
and critical press and for a more open Internet.
The United States and Cuba held historic talks in Havana
last month aimed at re-establishing diplomatic ties. A second
round is scheduled for Feb. 27 in Washington.
Obama, a Democrat, has already started to lift barriers to
trade and travel but needs the Republican-controlled congress to
completely lift the 53-year-old trade embargo.
Some pro-business Republicans support Obama's call to lift
the embargo, but Pelosi said the Republican leadership in the
House has indicated it will block any legislation. In the
Senate, legislation has been introduced to lift the embargo and
travel restrictions on Americans going to Cuba.
"We are in a bipartisan way going to press the Republican
leadership to practice a little democracy in the House of
Representatives and allow us to have a debate and a vote on this
issue," said Jim McGovern, co-chair of the congressional Human
Rights Commission, who joined Pelosi on the trip. "If we have
that opportunity, we can prevail."
Other members of the delegation were Representatives Eliot
Engel, Rosa DeLauro, Collin Peterson, David Cicilline, Anna
Eshoo, Nydia Velazquez and Steve Israel.
