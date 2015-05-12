HAVANA May 12 Cuban President Raul Castro said
on Tuesday he was concerned about "illegal" training for
dissidents at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana, an issue he
raised with U.S. President Barack Obama in talks on restoring
diplomatic ties.
Cuba and the United States are working to re-establish
diplomatic relations that were severed in 1961, but a number of
differences still need to be worked out including a U.S. request
for freedom of movement for its diplomats in Cuba.
Castro spoke with Obama last month at a regional summit in
Panama, the first meeting of the leaders of both countries in
nearly 60 years.
"What I told them (the Americans), concretely to the
president, what most concerns me is that they continue doing
illegal things ... for example, graduating independent
journalists," Castro told reporters at Havana's international
airport upon seeing off French President Francois Hollande after
an official visit.
"They give them I don't know how many classes, on screen, in
teleconferences from the United States. I don't know if they
give them a diploma and of course they give them their
corresponding monthly payment," Castro said.
Existing embassies in Havana and Washington were downgraded
to interests sections and will be christened as embassies once
diplomatic ties are restored.
The U.S. interests section has offered classes in
journalism, English and how to use the Internet. Cuba sees them
as an attempt to undermine the country and meddle in its
internal affairs, which would be a violation of international
conventions on diplomacy.
Cuba tightly controls its state-owned media and blocks
websites from independent journalists, who are typically critics
of the one-party political system and denied official press
credentials.
