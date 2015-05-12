(Adds Castro comments on embargo, Guantanamo)
By Daniel Trotta
HAVANA May 12 Cuban President Raul Castro said
on Tuesday that dissidents are receiving "illegal" training at
the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana, an issue he raised with
U.S. President Barack Obama in talks on restoring diplomatic
ties.
Cuba and the United States are working to re-establish
diplomatic relations that were severed in 1961, but a number of
differences still need to be worked out, including a U.S.
request for freedom of movement for its diplomats in Cuba.
The two countries have interests sections rather than
embassies in each other's capitals. They would be upgraded to
embassies once diplomatic ties are restored.
Castro, 83, did not say whether Cuba's complaint would
impede the move toward diplomatic relations. He suggested
ambassadors could be named after Cuba comes off the U.S. list of
state sponsors of terrorism on May 29, but that the procedures
were being debated.
"What I told them, concretely to the president, what most
concerns me is that they continue doing illegal things ... for
example, graduating independent journalists," Castro told
reporters at Havana's international airport after seeing off
visiting French President Francois Hollande.
"They give them I don't know how many classes, on screen, in
teleconferences from the United States. I don't know if they
give them a diploma and of course they give them their
corresponding monthly payment," Castro said.
The U.S. interests section offers free classes in
journalism, English and information technology, but students are
not paid. Cuba sees them as an attempt to meddle in Cuba's
internal affairs and a violation of international conventions on
diplomacy.
Cuba tightly controls its state-owned media and blocks
websites run by independent journalists, who are typically
critics of the one-party political system and denied
journalism credentials.
Castro spoke with Obama last month at a regional summit in
Panama, the first meeting of the leaders of both countries in
nearly 60 years.
Once diplomatic relations are restored, the longtime
adversaries will work on the more complicated task of
normalizing overall relations. The U.S. trade embargo of Cuba,
which only Congress can remove, remains a snag.
"They have to completely eliminate the blockade and the base
at Guantanamo must be returned," Castro said.
In 1903, the United States acquired rights to 45 square
miles (116 square km) of Cuban territory for a naval base at
Guantanamo Bay, now the site of the military prison where the
United States holds terrorism suspects.
(Editing by Kieran Murray and Dan Grebler)