(Adds Kerry meeting with dissidents)
By Daniel Trotta and Lesley Wroughton
HAVANA Aug 14 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry called for political change in Cuba on Friday, telling
Cubans they should be free to choose their own leaders, as he
watched the U.S. flag fly at the American embassy in Havana for
the first time in 54 years.
Leading a ceremony to mark the restoration of diplomatic
relations between the Cold War adversaries, Kerry declared a new
era in U.S.-Cuban relations but pressed the Communist government
on democracy and human rights.
"We remain convinced the people of Cuba would be best served
by a genuine democracy, where people are free to choose their
leaders," he said in a one-party state where the media is
tightly controlled and political dissent is repressed.
"We will continue to urge the Cuban government to fulfill
its obligations under U.N. and Inter-American human rights
covenants," Kerry said, his words accurately translated into
Spanish and broadcast live on Cuban state television.
His comments drew a firm riposte from Cuban Foreign Minister
Bruno Rodriguez, who defended Cuba at a news conference with
Kerry and criticized the United States' own record on rights,
referring to racial strife and police brutality in America.
Speaking later with reporters, Kerry said the U.S. Congress
was unlikely to lift a punishing economic embargo on Cuba unless
human rights improved.
"There is no way Congress is going to vote to lift the
embargo if they're not moving with respect to issues of
conscience," said Kerry, who in the first visit to Cuba by a
U.S. secretary of state in 70 years met for about an hour with
some of the country's most prominent dissidents.
Cuba fiercely rejects such conditions and it declined to
attend a U.S. reception where the dissidents were present.
Josefina Vidal, Cuba's lead negotiator in talks on restoring
diplomatic relations, told Reuters that Cuba's sovereignty was
not negotiable and Cuba has no interest in placating its enemies
in the United States.
"We are not going to make a decision to try to please or
respond to people who don't want our well-being," Vidal said in
an interview. "Cuba will never do anything, nor will it move its
position one millimeter to try to respond."
While the tone in U.S.-Cuban relations has improved greatly
since detente was announced in December, the blunt statements
and rebukes underscored how far the two countries are from
normal relations after decades of hostilities that outlived the
Cold War.
Both sides stressed Friday that the path toward
normalization of overall relations would be lengthy and suffer
occasional setbacks.
Cuba wants the United States to end its economic embargo of
the island, return the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay in
eastern Cuba and halt radio and television signals beamed into
Cuba.
The United States is seeking the return of fugitives granted
asylum in Cuba and backs the claims of Americans whose property
was nationalized in the years after Fidel Castro seized power in
a 1959 revolution.
SUN SHINES ON SEASIDE CEREMONY
The sunlit ceremony at the embassy overlooking the Malecon,
the broad esplanade along Havana's seafront, was a major
symbolic step on a path that opened last December when President
Barack Obama and President Raul Castro announced they would seek
to normalize ties.
Three retired Marines who last lowered the flag in 1961 took
part in the ceremony, handing a new flag to the Marine Color
Guard. As the flag was raised, there were loud cheers and
applause from the crowd of U.S. and Cuban dignitaries and
longtime proponents of U.S.-Cuban engagement, and from people
watching from neighboring balconies.
The United States and Cuba formally renewed diplomatic
relations and upgraded their diplomatic missions to embassies
almost four weeks ago. While the Cubans celebrated with a
flag-raising in Washington on July 20, the Americans waited
until Kerry could travel to Havana.
He took advantage of his trip to reassure Cuban dissidents
of continued support from Washington.
"Kerry's message was that the United States would continue
to support democracy and pressing the subject of human rights in
Cuba," said Martha Beatriz Roque, one of 75 former political
prisoners jailed in what is known as the Black Spring of 2003.
But dissidents were not invited to the flag-raising in
deference to the Cuban government, drawing sharp rebukes from
opponents of the opening to Cuba, who say Havana has made no
concessions in exchange for diplomatic ties.
"Secretary Kerry's visit is especially insulting for Cuba's
dissidents," said Jeb Bush, a Republican candidate for next
year's U.S. presidential election. He is also a former governor
of Florida, home to the biggest Cuban emigre population.
"That courageous Cubans whose only crime is to speak out for
freedom and democracy will be kept away from the official
ceremony opening the U.S. Embassy is yet another concession to
the Castros," Bush said.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Lesley Wroughton; Additional
reporting by Marc Frank; Writing by Daniel Trotta and David
Storey; Editing by Frances Kerry, Kieran Murray and Mary
Milliken)