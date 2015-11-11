By Matt Spetalnick
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 10 The United States and Cuba
are likely to announce agreements by the end of the year for
restoring long-suspended scheduled airline flights and postal
service between the two countries, a senior Cuban official said
on Tuesday.
The latest signs of progress in the thaw between the two
Cold War foes emerged from talks in Washington on normalizing
relations following the re-establishment of diplomatic ties in
July after more than a half-century of hostility.
"We are very close to the first agreements or arrangements
that we could be able to announce in the next few weeks,"
Josefina Vidal, the Cuban Foreign Ministry's chief of U.S.
affairs and head of the Cuban delegation in the talks, told
reporters at the Cuban Embassy in Washington.
She said the deals expected by the end of the year would
also cover environmental protection and the fight against drug
trafficking.
Vidal said, however, that while a deal on direct flights
would be finalized, "when those flights will be operational, I
cannot say."
A State Department official said in September that among the
key issues that had to be discussed were aviation safety and
security. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and
Transportation Security Administration must sign off on Cuba's
operations. Direct charter flights have served Cuban-Americans
and specialist groups for travel to Cuba for years.
The United States would also address the potential for
Cuba's state-owned carrier, Cubana de Aviación, to share its
flight codes with U.S. airlines and sell tickets on flights
operated by U.S airlines, according to the U.S. official.
Even with a flight agreement, travel to Cuba by Americans
would still be limited by the U.S. economic embargo that bans
general tourism to the Communist-ruled island.
President Barack Obama, who has already used executive
powers to ease trade, travel and investment restrictions on Cuba
since a diplomatic breakthrough last December, has called for an
end to the embargo. But only the U.S. Congress can lift it, and
the Republican majority is considered highly unlikely to do so.
The State Department said Tuesday's meeting of the so-called
Bilateral Commission, the second round of such talks since the
restoration of relations, "took place in a respectful,
cooperative, and productive environment."
"It provided an opportunity to review progress on shared
priorities, including regulatory issues, telecommunications,
claims, environmental protection, human trafficking, human
rights, migration, and law enforcement," it said in a statement.
