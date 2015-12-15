(Adds details, background, paragraphs 3-5)
WASHINGTON Dec 15 The United States hopes to
conclude aviation talks with Cuba about the resumption of
scheduled commercial airline flights "very, very soon," a senior
U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.
The official was speaking ahead of Thursday's one-year
anniversary of the United States and Cuba's agreement after 18
months of secret talks to restore diplomatic ties that
Washington severed more than 50 years ago.
"We do hope to achieve a successful outcome of these
negotiations very, very soon. It would be wrong of me to
pinpoint exactly when, but we certainly hope before the end of
the year, if not sooner," said the official, who spoke to
reporters on condition of anonymity.
In September, a State Department official said among the key
civil aviation issues that had to be discussed were aviation
safety and security. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
and Transportation Security Administration must sign off on
Cuba's operations. Direct charter flights have served
Cuban-Americans and specialist groups for travel to Cuba for
years.
Even with a flight agreement, travel to Cuba by Americans
would still be limited by the U.S. economic embargo that bans
general tourism to the Communist-ruled island.
