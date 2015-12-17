WASHINGTON Dec 17 President Barack Obama on
Thursday said the United States and Cuba continue to have
differences, but that normalizing diplomatic relations between
the two countries has promoted the free flow of information in
Cuba.
On the anniversary of his announcement to reopen relations
between the two countries, which had been closed for more than
50 years, Obama called on the U.S. Congress to lift an embargo
on Cuba.
"Congress can support a better life for the Cuban people by
lifting an embargo that is a legacy of a failed policy," he said
in a statement released by the White House.
