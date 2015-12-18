HAVANA Dec 18 Cuban President Raul Castro said Cuba was willing to keep improving its relationship with the United States in a speech to Cuba's top government and political leaders that was broadcast on Friday, a day after the anniversary of détente with Washington.

"The government of Cuba is fully willing to continue advancing in the construction of a kind of relation with the United States that is different from the one that has existed throughout its prior history, that is based on mutual respect for sovereignty and independence," Castro said in an address that was broadcast on state TV without prior notice. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta, editing by G Crosse)