WASHINGTON Oct 14 The United States on Friday announced new measures to further ease trade, travel and financial restrictions on Cuba as President Barack Obama seeks to make his opening to the communist-ruled island irreversible before he leaves office in January.

The changes, the latest in a series of new rules since the two former Cold War foes began normalizing relations in December 2014, will allow export to Cuba of some U.S. consumer goods sold online, let U.S. firms improve Cuban infrastructure for humanitarian purposes and also lift limits on the amount of Cuban rum and cigars U.S. travelers can bring home for personal use, the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments said in a statement. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by W Simon)