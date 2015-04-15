(Corrects 17th paragraph to show that the reference was to
By Matt Spetalnick and Daniel Trotta
WASHINGTON/HAVANA, April 14 President Barack
Obama told Congress on Tuesday he intends to remove Cuba from a
U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, clearing the main
obstacle to restoring diplomatic relations and reopening
embassies shut for more than half a century.
Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro sat down at a Western
Hemisphere summit in Panama on Saturday for the first meeting of
its kind between U.S. and Cuban leaders in nearly 60 years.
Cuba's communist government had said normal relations
between the two former Cold War foes would be impossible as long
as it remained on the U.S. blacklist. Obama ordered a review of
Cuba's status after he and Castro announced a diplomatic
breakthrough on Dec. 17.
Cuba was placed on the list in 1982 when it was aiding rebel
movements in Africa and Latin America, but Havana long ago
ceased supporting foreign insurgencies. Presence on the list,
however, has continued to limit its access to international
banking and overseas financial markets.
Foreign investors in Cuba said delisting the country would
prove positive for the Caribbean island's economy. Banks could
legally do business with Cuba while it was on the list but the
regulations proved onerous, leading 20 banks to stop doing
business with the Cuban government or Cuban interests in third
countries over the past 18 months, Cuba said.
"The Cuban government recognizes the fair decision made by
the president of the United States to eliminate Cuba from a list
that it never should have been included on," Josefina Vidal, the
Cuban foreign ministry's chief of U.S. affairs, said in a
statement.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement
welcoming Obama's decision that "circumstances have changed
since 1982," when Cuba was listed "because of its efforts to
promote armed revolution by forces in Latin America."
In his report to Congress, Obama certified that "the
government of Cuba has not provided any support for
international terrorism during the preceding six-month period,"
and "has provided assurances that it will not support acts of
international terrorism in the future."
Congress has 45 days to consider Obama's decision before it
takes effect, but lawmakers cannot stop it unless both chambers
approve a joint resolution, a move that is highly unlikely.
Many of Obama's fellow Democrats hailed his decision and
some experts said it was long overdue.
But U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American lawmaker from
south Florida and newly announced Republican presidential
candidate, denounced it as a "terrible" decision, saying Cuba
was helping North Korea evade sanctions and harboring fugitives
from American justice.
The fugitives include Joanne Chesimard, wanted in the
slaying of a New Jersey state trooper in the early 1970s.
Republican U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, another
Cuban-American lawmaker from Florida, accused Obama of
"capitulating to dictators."
BANKS CAUTIOUS
Obama could have announced his intention to lift the
terrorism designation and move forward on restoring diplomatic
relations at last weekend's summit.
But U.S. officials privately said they saw the issue as
leverage in broader normalization negotiations.
Cuba's removal from the list will ease certain economic
sanctions on the island, but the broader U.S. embargo on Cuba
will remain in place because only Congress can end it. Iran,
Sudan and Syria remain on the list.
Some experts said U.S. banks would remain cautious for now.
"Banks are certainly watching for further developments, but the
(U.S.) government has a lot more steps to take until the
industry can take action," said Rob Rowe, vice president of the
American Bankers Association.
The two countries have made headway toward an agreement on
embassies. A U.S. official expressed optimism but added, "We're
still not quite there yet." Among the unresolved issues is a
U.S. demand for freedom of movement for its diplomats.
Cuba's human rights record still draws criticism from
Washington, and Havana has shown little if any sign of political
opening in the one-party system.
"We will continue to have differences with the Cuban
government," the White House said.
Geoff Thale of the Washington Office on Latin America, a
private group that promotes democracy in the hemisphere, said:
"Taking Cuba off the list of terrorist states is a sensible, and
long-overdue step."
Cuba was added to the list at the height of the Cold War
when it was aiding leftist insurgencies such as the FARC rebels
in Colombia. The most recent State Department report in 2013
also accused Havana of providing safe haven to the armed Basque
separatist group ETA, which is now inactive and last year
pledged to disarm.
Cuba is now hosting peace talks between the Colombian
government and the FARC.
