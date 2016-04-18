HAVANA, April 18 U.S. President Barack Obama's
visit to Communist-led Cuba was an "attack" on its history and
culture aimed at misleading a new business class, Foreign
Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Monday, the latest sign of
anger after the ground-breaking trip last month.
"In this visit, there was a deep attack on our ideas, our
history, our culture and our symbols," Rodriguez said at the
Communist Party congress.
Cuban leaders have hardened their language against the
United States since Obama became the first U.S. president to
visit the island in 88 years, with Fidel Castro accusing him of
sweet-talking the people.
President Raul Castro referred to the United States as "the
enemy" in the opening speech of the party congress over the
weekend and told Cubans to be alert to U.S. attempts to weaken
the revolution.
The congress, held every five years, must make decisions
about the future of Cuba's elderly leadership and the progress
of market-style economic reforms adopted in 2011 that allowed
more small businesses.
The measures have been only partially implemented, a
reflection of resistance from hard-liners who distrust market
economics and fear the detente with the United States at a time
when Cubans are increasingly vocal about their needs.
"The harsh rhetorical push-back by the ideological wing of
the Communist Party suggests their heightened sense of
vulnerability," said Richard Feinberg, a former national
security adviser to U.S. President Bill Clinton.
Rodriguez accused Obama of coming to "dazzle" the private
sector, highlighting concern that U.S. promises to empower Cuban
entrepreneurs were aimed at building opposition to the
single-party system in office since 1959.
"Socialism and the Cuban revolution are the guarantees that
there can be a non-state sector that is not that of big North
American companies," he told state television.
Cuba has struck deals with U.S. companies such as hotel
chain Starwood and is in talks with others including
Google-parent Alphabet. On May 1, Carnival is
to become the first U.S. cruise company to sale to Cuba, but the
trip is in doubt over a ban on Cuban-Americans sailing.
The United States and Cuba re-established diplomatic
relations after Castro and Obama announced in December 2014 the
two countries were seeking to normalize ties.
Despite the rhetoric, U.S. musicians Smokey Robinson, Usher
and Dave Matthews were in Havana on Monday as part of a
delegations representing Obama's arts and humanities committee.
A group of U.S. architects also visited on Monday.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Nelson Acosta; Editing by
