HAVANA/WASHINGTON Dec 6 Cuba and the United
States will draw up a roadmap for deepening their detente, the
Cuban government said on Tuesday, in a first meeting since the
election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and the death of
Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro.
Wednesday's fifth U.S.-Cuban bilateral commission comes at a
time of increased uncertainty about the future of U.S.-Cuban
relations given Trump's promise to end the detente if Cuba did
not offer a better "deal."
The administration of outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama
has pressed American companies to complete additional business
deals in Cuba to help further cement the president's policy by
the time Trump takes office on January 20.
"We will define the actions that will be carried out in the
coming weeks to further the process of improving relations," the
Cuban foreign ministry said. Those actions would include
high-level visits and accords of cooperation in areas of mutual
interest, it said.
Communist-ruled Cuba has so far mostly stayed quiet on
Trump's statements, waiting to see whether he converts his tough
rhetoric into policy change.
Several major U.S. companies, such as General Electric
, are in the final stages of negotiating deals with Cuba,
sources familiar with the matter say. One of those sources,
based in Washington, said more than half a dozen announcements,
ranging from cruise ships and travel to manufacturing and
telecommunications, are believed to be in the works.
Negotiations may have been affected by the nine days of
official mourning for Castro, the source said.
Castro had given Cuba an outsized influence in world affairs
during his half century as president, partly by clashing with
the United States.
His younger brother, Raul Castro, who took over as president
in 2008, made history two years ago by agreeing with Obama to
end Cold War hostility and start normalizing relations.
Since then, the two countries have opened embassies,
restored commercial flights, opened travel options and
negotiated agreements on issues affecting the environment, law
enforcement, the postal service and communications.
Obama, who visited Cuba earlier this year, has also
gradually poked holes in the U.S. embargo on the Caribbean
island through executive orders. But Trump says Obama ought to
have cut a "better deal."
At a campaign rally in Miami, which has a large population
of Cuban exiles, he said he would seek to reverse Obama's moves
to open relations with Cuba unless its leaders allowed religious
freedoms and freed political prisoners.
