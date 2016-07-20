By Sarah Marsh and Matt Spetalnick
| HAVANA/WASHINGTON, July 20
HAVANA/WASHINGTON, July 20 Marking the one-year
anniversary of the renewal of U.S.-Cuban diplomatic ties, the
former Cold War foes said on Wednesday they were working hard on
further deepening their detente this year, as the clock ticks
down on the Obama administration.
Cuban and U.S. representatives will meet this week in Havana
to sign a deal on fighting drug trafficking and hold further
talks later this month in Washington on their countries'
property claims against one another, a senior U.S. State
Department official said.
"Normalization is a long term process ... but we are making
slow and steady progress," the official, speaking on condition
of anonymity, told reporters on a conference call.
While much remains to be done, the neighbors have made
historic progress in forging closer ties over the past year that
both sides were at pains to underscore on Wednesday.
They reopened embassies a year ago after more than five
decades of estrangement and have since agreed on matters of
common concern such as the resumption of direct mail service and
U.S. commercial flights to Cuba.
U.S. President Barack Obama also made a historic trip to the
island in March.
Yet the mood on the street in Havana was downbeat on
Wednesday. The detente has raised Cubans' expectations yet their
economic reality has worsened.
President Raul Castro warned Cubans earlier this month they
would have to tighten their belts due to lower oil assistance
from key ally Venezuela and a cash crunch as lower commodities
prices hurt exports.
"I expected more since Obama's visit, but salaries are still
low, the economy is blocked and more and more young people are
choosing to emigrate," said Ricardo Fernandez, 34.
Cubans complain much of their economic troubles stem from
the U.S. trade embargo. While Obama has made it clear he would
like to lift this, his room for maneuver has been limited by the
Republican-controlled Congress.
Josefina Vidal, the Cuban Foreign Ministry's chief of U.S.
affairs, told state-run Granma newspaper Obama could still do
"much more to make the process (of detente) irreversible" before
the end of his term in January.
Nonetheless, she said a great deal of progress had been made
in just a year, listing various agreements, and said more is
expected in the coming months.
Relations would not be fully normalized until the U.S. gave
up its aspiration of controlling Cuba, Vidal said, even if it
were to lift the embargo and return the U.S. naval base in
Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
But Cuba hopes whoever succeeds Obama as president will
continue his policy of improving U.S. relations with the island,
given a majority of Americans backed this, Vidal added.
Cuba dislikes U.S. attempts to undermine its Communist rule,
such as the Miami-based, U.S. government-controlled Radio Marti
broadcaster which beams radio, TV and online news that is
critical of Cuban leadership to Cuba.
Washington sees Radio Marti as part of its campaign for
greater human rights, including freedom of speech, in Cuba.
"Human rights will continue to be one of the more
challenging issues we discuss," the U.S. State Department
official said. "We are working with the Cuban government to
schedule a human rights dialogue in Havana."
This should take place by the end of the year, he said.
