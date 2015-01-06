By Letitia Stein
| TAMPA, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. Jan 6 The U.S. Coast Guard has
intensified patrols off the Florida coast in response to a surge
of Cuban migrants trying to flee the island on makeshift
vessels, apparently spurred by rumors that the U.S. immigration
policy could soon change, officials said.
A cold snap on Tuesday was slowing the activity at least
temporarily, said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Mark
Barney, but the rush could resume when the weather improved.
In the first five days of 2015, 96 Cuban migrants were
intercepted at sea as they tried to cross the 90-mile-wide
(145-km-wide) Florida Straits separating Cuba from the United
States, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
In December, 481 Cuban migrants were either turned around at
sea or landed in the United States, representing an increase of
117 percent from the same month a year earlier, the agency said.
The wave appeared to stem from rumors that President Barack
Obama's restoration of ties with the Communist-controlled island
would soon lead to the end of Washington's "wet-foot, dry-foot
policy," Barney said.
The policy allows Cuban migrants who make it onto U.S. soil
to remain under a special immigration exception, while those
intercepted at sea are turned back.
There was no mention of immigration policy changes when
Havana and Washington announced on Dec. 17 that they plan to
renew diplomatic relations and potentially bring an end to
decades of hostility.
"The Administration's recent announcement regarding Cuba
does not affect immigration policies including wet foot/dry foot
or the Cuban Adjustment Act, which only Congress can change,"
the Coast Guard said in its statement, issued on Monday.
This past weekend, a Cuban migrant died after a makeshift
vessel with four passengers aboard capsized in rough seas off
the Cayman Islands.
In addition to activity off the Florida coast, Cubans have
been fleeing in increasing numbers to Central America by sea,
then attempting to reach the United States by land.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Daniel Wallis)