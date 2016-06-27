By Marc Frank
HAVANA, June 27
HAVANA, June 27 MasterCards from Florida-based
Stonegate Bank are the first U.S.-issued credit cards
that can be used to withdraw cash at automatic teller machines
in Cuba, the first vice president of the country's central bank
said on Monday.
Irma Margarita Martinez, speaking to media on the sidelines
of a financial services conference, said Cuba was open to
extending the service to all U.S. credit card holders.
"To date no other U.S. bank has approached us or expressed
an interest," he said.
Stonegate has issued about 500 cards, mainly to Cuban
Americans who travel to their homeland and U.S. businesses
interested in the Caribbean island, Tania Fernandez, manager of
the bank's Havana office said in a press briefing outside the
event hosted by Miami-based International Money Transfer
Conference.
While the card can be used at hotels, car rental agencies,
some restaurants and now at Havana cash machines, it was still
not being accepted at more than 10,000 retail shops run by the
state, Fernandez said.
Stonegate, which in May 2015 became the first U.S. bank
since the 1959 Revolution to open an office in Cuba, issued the
MasterCard earlier this month. MasterCard Inc said in January it
would allow its cards issued in the United States to be used in
Cuba, effective March 1.
As part of a growing detente between the two Cold War foes
begun in 2014, more Americans are traveling to Cuba and U.S.
businesses are taking a closer look at the once forbidden
island, but financial services are lagging far behind.
President Barack Obama, as part of his efforts to improve
relations with Cuba, has loosened restrictions on financial
services to reduce the risks U.S. travelers face from carrying
large amounts of cash, but little has changed.
However, until this month no U.S. bank would back credit
card transactions, citing the continued U.S. embargo and
insecurity over deregulation by the Obama administration.
