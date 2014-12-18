By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Joint talks among the United
States, Cuba and Mexico to fix the maritime boundaries of the
three countries in the Gulf of Mexico are likely to be complex
and stretch beyond 2018, a senior Mexican official said on
Wednesday.
The United States said earlier in the day the nations would
begin discussing the boundaries as part of President Barack
Obama's plan to restore diplomatic relations with Cuba.
Negotiations on maritime boundaries could have implications
for deep water oil and gas development in the Gulf of Mexico,
which for decades has been dominated by the United States.
Sergio Alcocer, the Mexican deputy foreign minister
responsible for North America, said the process of assessing the
value and distribution of resources in the oil and gas-rich Gulf
of Mexico was complex and likely to last several years.
"We three countries are the owners of the Gulf of Mexico,
and the key thing is to reach an agreement and establish the
rules under which we can exploit these resources in a
sustainable way," Alcocer told Reuters.
The United States and Cuba have delimited maritime space
between the two nations within 200 nautical miles from shore,
and Mexico has its own bilateral accords with the two.
But the three countries have continental shelf in an area
within the Gulf of Mexico where no boundaries are yet fixed.
While the oil deposits Mexico is looking to exploit are far
from Cuba, Alcocer said natural gas deposits closer to the
island could be a central issue in talks.
Alcocer said he thought it was unlikely the talks would
conclude under Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who is due
to leave office at the end of November 2018.
No start date was yet set for the talks, he added.
