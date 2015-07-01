WASHINGTON, July 1 U.S. President Barack Obama said in a letter to Cuban President Raul Castro released on Wednesday that Washington was encouraged by signs that both countries wanted to develop a cooperative relationship with one another.

The letter, dated June 30, confirmed that the United States and Cuba had decided to re-establish diplomatic relations.

"In making this decision, the United States is encouraged by the reciprocal intention to develop respectful and cooperative relations between our two peoples and governments," Obama wrote. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)