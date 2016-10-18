WASHINGTON Oct 18 The top Republican in the
U.S. Congress dimmed hopes that lawmakers might end the embargo
on Cuba after President Barack Obama leaves office, saying on
Tuesday he intends to keep the trade restrictions in place.
"As the past two years of normalizing relations have only
emboldened the regime at the expense of the Cuban people, I
fully intend to maintain our embargo on Cuba," U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement.
The Obama administration has been easing restrictions on
dealings with Cuba since the surprise announcement in 2014 by
Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro that the long-time foes
would move toward more normal relations.
On Friday, the White House announced new measures to further
ease trade, travel and financial restrictions, including
allowing American travelers to bring home more of the country's
coveted cigars and rum.
But the half-century-long embargo can only be lifted fully
by Congress, which is controlled by Ryan's Republicans. While
some join most of Obama's fellow Democrats in backing the new
policies, party leaders have opposed legislation to ease
restrictions.
Some lawmakers had hoped attitudes in Congress might soften
after Obama leaves office in January, even if Democrats do not
win majorities in the House and Senate, especially with
Americans accustomed to two years of freer travel and business.
Cuban relations often come to the fore during U.S. election
campaigns. Pro-embargo Cuban-Americans are an important
Republican voting bloc in Florida, which often has close
congressional races and is one of the swing states that can
decide presidential elections.
Ryan termed Obama's actions "efforts to appease the
oppressive regime" in Cuba. He said they would strengthen its
government and endanger U.S. companies' intellectual property
rights.
Backers of Obama's policy say half a century of restrictions
on trade and travel have not ended Cuban communism, and are not
worth denying U.S. citizens freedom of travel and U.S. companies
the chance to do business there.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alistair Bell)