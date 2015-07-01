HAVANA, July 1 Cuban President Raul Castro sent
a letter to U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday, saying
Cuba has agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations with the
United States and open permanent diplomatic missions in the
respective countries on July 20.
The letter was delivered by the chief of the Cuban
diplomatic mission in Washington to a State Department official,
Cuba said.
At the same time the Cuban government issued a statement
saying the United States should end its economic embargo of
Cuba, halt radio and television broadcasts beamed into the
country and stop "subversive" programs inside Cuba. The
statement said such steps were necessary in order for the
countries to enjoy normal overall relations once diplomatic ties
were restored.
