HAVANA, July 1 Cuban President Raul Castro sent a letter to U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday, saying Cuba has agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations with the United States and open permanent diplomatic missions in the respective countries on July 20.

The letter was delivered by the chief of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Washington to a State Department official, Cuba said.

At the same time the Cuban government issued a statement saying the United States should end its economic embargo of Cuba, halt radio and television broadcasts beamed into the country and stop "subversive" programs inside Cuba. The statement said such steps were necessary in order for the countries to enjoy normal overall relations once diplomatic ties were restored. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bill Trott)