By David Adams
| March 30
March 30 Cuba, a few decades late to the
Internet era, is committed to getting the web into 50 percent of
its households by 2020, as well as achieving 60 percent mobile
phone access, a senior U.S. State Department official said on
Monday.
Cuba has one of the lowest Internet and mobile phone
penetration rates in the world, but the recent U.S.
rapprochement toward the Communist-led island may have added
pressure to modernize.
"I believe they are extremely eager to do so," said the
State Department official, who spoke to reporters after
officials from both countries met last week for
telecommunications talks in Havana.
"They are falling behind, and that's denying their people
access to knowledge and to the opportunity to grow as an economy
and as a people, and they're aware of that," he added.
Barely 5 percent of Cubans have home access to the Internet,
and scarcely 2 million out of its 11 million population have
cellphones, according to U.S. officials.
Cuba's ability to reach the goals it agreed to under the
International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a United Nations
agency, will depend not just on political will, but also its
ability to purchase needed infrastructure upgrades, the official
said.
"There's real potential here if there's a real will on the
Cuban side," he said. "As long as the Cubans create an
environment that's attractive to investment ... and attractive
to the delivery of services, I believe those services will reach
the island."
The United States has set connectivity as a priority in its
new relationship with Cuba. Telecommunications equipment,
technology and services were among the first exemptions to the
embargo after Washington and Havana announced on Dec. 17 they
would restore diplomatic relations.
After last week's talks Cuba issued a statement saying the
delegations exchanged information, but gave no details.
Cuban officials cite the U.S. embargo and as the reason for
its weak development.
An exploratory team from Google visited Cuba this
month and U.S.-based IDT Corp has also agreed with Cuba
to provide direct international telephony.
The Geneva-based ITU ranks Cuba 125th out of 166 countries
in telecommunications development. Ordinary Cubans mostly have
access to state-controlled Intranet at workplaces and schools,
or can pay for expensive Internet sessions by the hour at
state-run outlets.
The U.S. official said Cuban official stated at the talks
that they were committed to providing unrestricted Internet
access.
(Additional reporting by Marc Franc in Havana; Editing by David
Gregorio)