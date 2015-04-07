(Recasts throughout; adds comments from U.S. official,
WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. State Department
could recommend within a few days that Cuba be removed from its
list of countries accused of sponsoring terrorism, a U.S.
official said on Tuesday, a major move toward rapprochement
ahead of a hemispheric summit this week.
President Barack Obama ordered the review after announcing
a diplomatic breakthrough with Havana on Dec. 17, and he has
vowed to act quickly once he receives the State Department's
recommendation.
Obama leaves on Wednesday for a trip to Jamaica and then to
Panama, where he will participate in the April 10-11 Summit of
the Americas and come face-to-face with Cuban President Raul
Castro.
A U.S. official close to matter said the State Department
could send its conclusions to Obama as soon as the next day or
two calling for the communist-ruled island to be taken off the
list.
Earlier, Ben Rhodes, White House deputy national security
adviser, said the review was nearing completion but he could not
predict the timing.
"We expect that it's likely in the final stages. But we
don't control the timing. The State Department does," he told
reporters in a conference call on Tuesday morning.
Cuba's continued presence on the U.S. blacklist is a major
sticking point in efforts to restore relations and re-open
embassies.
The official said Washington and Havana were close to
resolving a major obstacle to completion of the review, a U.S.
demand for written Cuban assurances of no future support for
terrorism. Cuba had made a reciprocal demand to the United
States.
Removing Cuba from the list would ease some financial
sanctions against the island. But the broader U.S. embargo on
Cuba, which can only be lifted by Congress, would remain.
Asked whether the review was almost finished, a second
administration official told Reuters that no recommendation had
been sent to the White House and that the probe was "ongoing."
"We can't speak to what their recommendation might be," the
official said.
Cuba's delisting would boost Obama's hope of using the
Summit of the Americas to showcase his opening to Cuba, seen as
clearing away a big impediment to improving U.S. relations
across the region.
"As soon as I get a recommendation, I'll be in a position to
act on it," Obama said in an interview with National Public
Radio.
Obama's approval of the State Department's recommendation
would not take effect until after a 45-day congressional review,
but lawmakers would not have the power to block the move.
Cuba was added to the list of terrorism sponsors in 1982,
when it was aiding Marxist insurgencies. Havana has since ceased
attempting to export its brand of revolution and has repeatedly
denounced terrorism.
Some U.S. officials have said there is little if any
justification for keeping Cuba on the list but the delisting
process has meticulous requirements.
