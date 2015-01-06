HAVANA Jan 6 Salsa music and cigar smoke swirl
round the grand courtyard of Havana's famous Hotel Nacional, and
guests enjoy stunning views out over the "Malecon" seafront
promenade and the ocean beyond.
But inside, many of its rooms are shabby and musty, the WiFi
is costly and weak, customer service is often indifferent, and
the food, while plentiful, is generally dull.
Although Havana is loaded with charm, great music and
architectural jewels, there is a shortage of quality hotel rooms
and restaurants, hire cars, taxis and other services.
Tour operators hope a fledgling detente between Cuba and the
United States, announced last month, will lure hundreds of
thousands of U.S. tourists to enjoy the island's once forbidden
fruits: its white beaches, colonial cities, fine cigars and rum,
and the vintage American cars on its streets.
They also know that Cuba has to improve its offering.
"There are four or five really nice hotels in Havana which
you can count on for a really quality experience, and I think
that needs to increase five-, six-fold," said Collin Laverty,
president of Cuba Educational Travel.
He has brought around 5,000 people to Cuba over the last
four years, organizing trips that range from short family visits
for Cuban-Americans to holidays designed for art collectors or
cigar aficionados.
"You have capacity issues at the airport with everything
from luggage getting off flights to the customs process, and so
those are all challenges," he said.
The Caribbean island was a favorite of U.S. vacationers in
the 1950s, but its tourism infrastructure went into decline in
the decades following Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution and U.S.
economic sanctions against Castro's communist government meant
Americans could no longer visit.
Even with a revival of market-style reforms in Cuba and
investment from Canadian and European hotel companies, the
country is not ready for a significant surge in tourism.
"If you think you can come for a luxury Caribbean vacation
lying on the beach being waited on hand and foot, it ain't going
to happen here, honey," Bonnie Schinagle, 56, joked over
breakfast at Havana's recently restored Hotel Capri.
Schinagle, a special educational attorney from New York, was
among a group of 28 tourists from across the United States on a
week-long educational and cultural visit, now allowed after a
relaxation of sanctions in recent years.
They said they had a wonderful time but that Cuba is more
for adventurous travelers keen to soak up its unique atmosphere
than a typical holiday of beach, spa and golf packages.
'DARK ZONE'
The government says international tourism brought in some
$2.3 billion in revenue in 2013, up from $1.9 billion in 2009.
Over the same period, the number of hotel rooms rose by less
than 2,000 to a total of 52,600 nationwide, although there were
several thousand more in the five-star category.
U.S. sanctions still make it illegal for tourists to visit
Cuba unless they are Cuban-Americans or join programs known as
"people-to-people" tours which are run by licensed operators
such as Laverty's and focus on cultural or educational themes.
Of the roughly 450,000 U.S. citizens who went to Cuba in
2013, some 350,000 were Cuban-Americans who typically have
relatives here.
As President Barack Obama's administration moves to
dismantle sanctions as part of its deal to restore ties with
Cuba, many more Americans will be allowed to visit.
Even when they are able to go, U.S. tourists cannot access
U.S. bank services or pay with U.S. credit cards, meaning they
have to carry cash or travelers checks.
They also find little Internet access, and have no roaming
services on their U.S. cellphones.
"We always tell people, when you come down you're entering
into the dark zone, and of course Americans aren't exactly
accustomed to that!" said Laverty.
Cuba says a record of more than 3 million tourists visited
the island last year, up 5.3 percent from 2013.
Canadians have led the way in recent years. About 1.1
million visited in 2013, many of them skipping Havana and flying
straight to Varadero east of the capital for a beach holiday
with a similar feel to other Caribbean locations.
In second place was Britain, with fewer than 150,000, and
Germany and France were third and fourth.
Some travelers are drawn to Cuba precisely because it hasn't
mastered mass tourism.
"I always wanted to see Havana, and I wanted to get here
before all the Americans come!" said Ray Constable, a haulage
contractor from London.
"I also wanted to see whether communism works. We've been
all over, and when you see how people live: it doesn't work."
Cuba's tourism ministry said in state media last week that
its record year in 2014 shows it must "continue perfecting our
work, raising the quality of the services we offer."
For now, tour operators are waiting for the U.S. Treasury to
publish new guidelines for travelers that they hope could see
U.S. visitor numbers shoot up.
"It's a historic time between our two countries, and people
always want to be part of history," said Tom Popper, president
of insightCuba, which is licensed by the U.S. Treasury and says
it has brought some 10,000 visitors to the island since 2000.
"We've been hoping and planning for change for more than a
decade."
