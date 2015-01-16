By Marc Frank and David Adams
| HAVANA/MIAMI
HAVANA/MIAMI Jan 15 American travelers beware:
you can't legally book your next beach vacation to Cuba just
yet.
New U.S. rules that come into effect on Friday as part of
moves to improve relations with Washington's old Cold War foe
will allow expanded travel to communist-run Cuba for American
citizens.
The new regulations will allow Americans to visit the island
for any of a dozen specific reasons, including family visits,
education and religion, without first obtaining a special
license from the U.S. government as was previously the case.
But trips purely for tourism remain specifically prohibited.
Collin Laverty, president of U.S. company Cuba Educational
Travel, said the "educational" category would probably be one of
the most-used formal categories for travel.
"You will be expected to visit the agricultural market,
speak with the owners of private restaurants, share your own
life experiences with Cubans and, of course, to stay away from
the beaches," said Laverty.
He has brought around 5,000 people to Cuba over the last
four years, organizing trips that range from short family visits
for Cuban-Americans to holidays designed for art collectors or
cigar aficionados.
Many of the Americans who travel to the island already visit
beach resorts such as Varadero, on the island's northern coast,
betting on the fact that what U.S. authorities don't know will
not hurt them.
A senior U.S. official said that under the new rules
visitors could still be slapped with penalties for disregarding
the travel categories, adding they would have to keep records
and documents showing they complied with the rules for five
years.
Currently travel to the island from the United States is
either via third countries such as Mexico, or directly on
chartered flights that are permitted to carry licensed
travelers.
Over time, if direct commercial flights start and on-line
booking sites add Cuba to their destinations, travelers might be
able to book tickets themselves and certify to the airline that
the trip was for an allowed purpose, the U.S. official said.
United Airlines Inc said on Thursday it planned
to serve Cuba from Houston and Newark, New Jersey, subject to
government approvals. Delta Air Lines and JetBlue
Airways said they would look into adding services.
"We are interested in providing service to Cuba from
multiple U.S. cities, as soon as legally permitted. Our existing
charter program to and from Cuba has given us valuable
experience in the market and a strong foundation for future
expansion," said JetBlue spokesman Morgan Johnston.
RULES STILL APPLY
Experts in travel to the island noted that the new
regulations exempt some but not all groups from the requirement
of traveling in an organized group rather than as individuals.
Those exempt include Cuban-Americans, journalists and people
traveling for government or business reasons. But ordinary
travelers will still need, at least for the moment, to book
through a tour operator, which will still be responsible for
ensuring the itinerary meets Treasury regulations and does not
constitute pleasure tourism.
That regulation "implicitly bars individual travel which
forces it to remain under the table," said John McAuliff, who
has arranged licensed trips to Cuba on behalf of the Fund for
Reconciliation and Development.
Augusto Maxwell, head of the Cuba practice at Miami law firm
Akerman, said the new rules were a blessing to American business
travelers who have long been constrained by a $180 per diem
limit on spending by the Treasury Department. That limit has
been lifted under the new rules.
Previously, U.S. business travelers wanting to visit
high-end restaurants and sample expensive rums and cigars had to
tread carefully in Cuba to avoid scrutiny. "The older rules were
nudge-nudge, wink-wink. These rules are very clear," he said.
David Campbell, marketing director at AllTheRooms.com, an
accommodation search engine, urged U.S. travelers to go now,
before direct flights and cruise ships made the island 90 miles
(140 km) south of Florida too accessible.
That said, while tourism has developed strongly over the
last two decades and Cuba is used to visitors from Canada,
Europe and Latin America, the island still lacks a wide choice
of high-end hotels and other tourism.
