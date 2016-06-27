By Sarah Marsh
HAVANA, June 27 A large "Four Points by
Sheraton" sign has gone up outside the Havana hotel that this
week becomes the first in Cuba to operate under a U.S. brand
since the 1959 revolution.
The military-owned Gaviota 5th Avenue Hotel, close to the
Caribbean seafront, is one of two hotels that Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide agreed to manage in a
multimillion-dollar deal with Cuba in March.
For decades, such arrangements have been prohibited under
the U.S. economic embargo of the Communist-ruled island. But
while the embargo remains in place, the Obama administration has
loosened restrictions on trade and investment since it announced
a detente with Cuba in December 2014.
"This is a historic moment," said Nancy Sarabia, public
relations manager for the hotel, adding that the official
inauguration would take place on Tuesday. She called the hotel
"a symbol of brotherhood and collaboration."
Starwood is the first U.S. company to commit major money to
Cuba since Fidel Castro and his bearded rebels overthrew a
pro-American government on Jan. 1, 1959.
The company said it would not close the 5th Avenue Hotel
while it refurbished it, a process that would take several
months. Workers were re-painting the lobby on Monday.
According to Starwood's website, it will start operating
state-owned Gran Caribe Inglaterra Hotel under its Luxury
Collection brand on Aug. 31.
U.S. President Barack Obama has called the embargo a failure
and Washington is increasingly issuing special permissions to
companies to do business with Cuba.
Florida-based Stonegate Bank has received
permission to issue credit cards for use in Cuba. On Monday,
Cuba confirmed these could be used to withdraw cash in the
country.
These examples remain exceptions to the rule. Only the U.S.
Congress can completely remove the Cuba embargo, and the
Republican majority leadership wants it in place as long as
Cuba's one-party state represses domestic political opponents
and holds a media monopoly.
Many U.S. business executives see Cuba as a missed
opportunity and have stepped up interest since the detente.
Among those are U.S. hotel chain executives, keen to get in on
Cuba's recent tourism boom.
Cuba had 1.5 million tourists visit in the first four months
of 2016, up 13.5 percent from a year earlier, partly due to
relaxed U.S. travel restrictions.
Those numbers are expected to balloon if the United States
lifts its travel ban altogether.
At Gaviota 5th Avenue Hotel, bookings are already
unavailable for several future dates, with rooms going for
nearly $200 a night.
Castro nationalized the tourism industry after the
revolution, but since then, Cuba has struck joint venture deals
with several foreign hotel operators.
(Additional reporting by Marc Frank; Writing by Sarah Marsh;
Editing by David Gregorio)