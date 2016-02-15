HAVANA Feb 15 The U.S. government has granted
an Alabama company permission to build tractors in Cuba, one of
the company's co-owners said on Monday, making it potentially
the first American manufacturer to open shop in Cuba since the
1959 revolution.
Co-owners Horace Clemmons and Cuban-born Saul Berenthal plan
to self-finance a $5 million to $10 million factory at the Cuban
port of Mariel just west of Havana to build small tractors for
sale to private farmers and builders in Cuba.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets
Control (OFAC) informed Clemens and Berenthal last week they
were cleared to do business under new regulations issued by the
administration of President Barack Obama that expand commerce
with Cuba.
Clemmons and Berenthal, who call their Paint Rock,
Alabama-based company Cleber LLC, are in advanced talks with
Cuban authorities and hope to get official permission in March.
The small tractors, which have yet to be mass produced, were
designed with the Cuban market in mind, drawing on farm history
to suit the needs of small farmers as they began to mechanize,
Clemmons said.
"Small farms are going to need a small, low-cost tractor
that can be repaired in the field or a local shop. We looked
back at ones we believed would be the best model to use as a
starting point for designing a new technology tractor," Clemmons
said.
Named "Oggun" after the god of iron in the Afro-Cuban
religion Santeria, the base model will be priced at $8,000 to
$10,000 and can be converted into a backhoe, a forklift or an
excavator with additions, Clemmons said.
The United States and Cuba restored diplomatic relations
last year after a 54-year break, but the U.S. trade embargo
remains in place.
Obama has asked the U.S. Congress to lift the Cold War-era
sanctions against Cuba's Communist government, but the
Republican majority in Congress has resisted. Instead, Obama has
used executive authority to promote trade in ways he says will
benefit the Cuban people.
The new regulations have allowed ever more trade with Cuba's
small but growing private sector. Much of Cuba's formerly
state-owned farming has converted to cooperatives, and Cuba also
allows private building contractors. Under the terms of the U.S.
permission, Cleber will be eligible to sell freely to them.
Clemmons said the Cuban government has encouraged them to
also export from the proposed factory at Mariel, a Chinese-style
special economic development zone that is the keystone of Cuba's
export strategy.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Frances Kerry)