By Jeffrey Dastin and Arshad Mohammed
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The United States
wants to strike a deal that lets U.S. airlines schedule flights
to Cuba as soon as possible, a State Department official said,
ahead of the first aviation talks since March.
Delegations will convene in Havana on Sept. 28-29 as the
countries inch toward normal relations after more than half a
century of hostility that followed Cuba's 1959 revolution. The
two nations restored diplomatic ties and reopened embassies this
summer.
Both sides would like to reach an agreement, the official
said, which could benefit U.S. carriers such as American
Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp
expecting demand and more revenue from Americans wishing to
visit the communist-ruled island.
Key issues the sides must discuss are aviation safety and
security, the official said. The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration and Transportation Security Administration must
sign off on Cuba's operations, although cooperation is already
under way to accommodate specialist groups that charter U.S.
airlines to fly to Cuba.
The United States will also address the potential for Cuba's
state-owned carrier, Cubana de Aviación, to share its flight
codes with U.S. airlines and sell tickets on flights operated by
U.S airlines, according to the official.
The official added that Cuba is aware it would be
challenging for Cubana to fly to the United States. For one,
individuals could claim its planes as compensation for their
property stolen during the Cuban revolution.
Charles Rivkin, assistant secretary of state for economic
and business affairs, will lead the U.S. delegation. The United
States does not have a timetable for reaching a deal, the
official said. No follow-up talks are currently scheduled.
On Friday the United States unveiled new rules to ease
trade, travel and investment restrictions with Cuba that will
allow some U.S. companies to establish offices in Cuba, expand
banking and Internet activities and eliminate limits on the
amount of money that can be taken there.
The changes, while significant, stop short of allowing
across-the-board investments by U.S. companies or general U.S.
tourism, activities banned under the U.S. trade embargo that
only Congress can remove. The majority Republicans are unlikely
to do that anytime soon.
U.S. citizens can solely visit Cuba for a dozen purposes,
including cultural exchange, journalism and religious
activities.
The Obama administration is pushing for an aviation deal
before Congress lifts the embargo, the official said. That means
airlines would let only authorized customers book flights to
Cuba on their websites.
