(Adds details from draft of regulations)
By Marc Frank and Patricia Zengerle
HAVANA/WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The White House is
drafting sweeping regulations to further weaken the U.S. trade
embargo on Cuba that would ease restrictions on U.S. companies
and make it safer for Americans to travel there, U.S. government
sources said on Thursday.
The regulations could be announced as soon as Friday.
U.S. companies would be allowed to establish offices in Cuba
for the first time in more than half a century, according to a
draft of the new rules seen by Reuters.
The regulations make it easier for airlines and cruise ships
to import parts and technology to improve safety in Cuba; loosen
restrictions on software exports; and allow authorized companies
to establish subsidiaries with Cuba, possibly via joint ventures
with Cuban firms such as state telecommunications monopoly
Etecsa.
However, they do not authorize private financing of trade
nor change current rules on who can travel to Cuba, though it is
possible regulations could still be modified by other agencies
or updated later in the year, according to people familiar with
the White House's thinking on Cuba policy.
There was no immediate comment from President Barack Obama's
administration.
"These are the most comprehensive expansion in U.S. trade
and investment regulations with Cuba in decades," said John
Kavulich, head of the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, who
is familiar with the new rules.
"The result will be an exponential increase in interest
towards Cuba by U.S. companies and pressure upon Cuba by those
same companies to permit access to the marketplace," Kavulich
said.
The regulations expand on others that Obama announced in
January to ease the 53-year-old embargo of the Communist-ruled
island.
Those rules were an initial gesture after Obama and Cuban
President Raul Castro announced on Dec. 17 they would move
toward normal relations between the former Cold War foes for the
first time in more than half a century.
Although legislation seeking to promote commercial ties
between the two countries has support from Democrats and some
Republicans, efforts to pass bills that would ease trade and
travel restrictions have been stymied by opposition from
Republican congressional leaders.
Given the resistance from Congress, Obama is using executive
powers to ease the trade barriers.
The administration was preparing the new regulations as Jose
Cabanas, a veteran diplomat, on Thursday became Cuba's first
ambassador to the United States in 54 years.
Washington has yet to name an ambassador to Cuba.
Cuba is also preparing for a three-night visit from Pope
Francis starting on Saturday.
One advocate of U.S. engagement with Cuba who has been
briefed on the matter said administration officials first
discussed the regulations with supporters of Obama's Cuba policy
in July.
"The focus is on ease of doing business, and (the
regulations) have been in hopper to be released for a couple of
weeks. Interesting that they're choosing it to coincide with the
pope's visit," said Felice Gorordo, co-founder of the
Cuban-American group Roots of Hope.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington and and Marc
Frank in Havana; Additional reporting by David Adams in Miami;
Editing by Daniel Trotta and Ken Wills)