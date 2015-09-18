(Adds details on regulations, background)
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The United States on Friday
issued regulations easing restrictions on American companies
seeking to do business in Cuba and opening up travel in the
latest action to weaken the U.S. trade embargo amid warming
relations with the Communist country.
The rules, which take effect on Monday, Sept. 21, target
travel, telecommunications, Internet-based services, business
operations and banking, and allow U.S. companies to establish a
presence in Cuba. They also eliminate limits on the amount of
money people can send back to the Caribbean nation.
"A stronger, more open U.S.-Cuba relationship has the
potential to create economic opportunities for both Americans
and Cubans alike," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said in a
statement.
"By further easing these sanctions, the United States is
helping to support the Cuban people in their effort to achieve
the political and economic freedom necessary to build a
democratic, prosperous, and stable Cuba," he said.
The action comes as Washington and Havana move toward normal
relations between the one-time Cold War foes for the first time
in more than half a century. The two neighboring countries
restored diplomatic ties and reopened embassies earlier this
summer.
Friday's regulations build on others President Barack Obama
announced in January to ease the 53-year-old embargo against
Cuba. Their announcement comes just as Pope Francis, who played
an instrumental role in the diplomatic opening late last year,
prepares to visit Cuba this weekend before heading to the United
State next week.
Officials said while the changes are aimed at expanding
business, they also seek to boost so-called "people-to-people"
contact between Americans and Cubans.
Under the rules released by the U.S. Treasury and Commerce
Departments, companies can establish subsidiaries or joint
ventures as well as open offices, stores and warehouses in Cuba.
They also allow for telecommunications and Internet services
between the nations.
Although they do not change who can travel to Cuba, the
rules do ease movement of authorized travelers by licensing
transportation providers. The regulations also abolish the cap
on remittances and allow the travelers to open and maintain bank
accounts there.
Previously, people had only been able to send $2,000 per
quarter to Cuban nationals or carry $10,000 there, according to
the Treasury Department. Cuban nationals were limited to
carrying $3,000.
In addition to building on commercial enterprises, the
changes "have the potential to stimulate long overdue economic
reform across the country," Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker
said.
The rules address traveler safety by allowing the export of
civil aviation equipment to Cuba to ensure aircraft safety,
officials said.
The regulations increase educational opportunities by
allowing Internet-based courses and further expand humanitarian
efforts by allowing disaster relief.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by Patricia
Zengerle in Washington and Marc Frank in Havana; Editing by Eric
Walsh, Doina Chiacu and Steve Orlofsky)