WASHINGTON/HAVANA, Sept 18 The United States
announced new rules on Friday to further ease trade, travel and
investment restrictions with Cuba, but Cuban President Raul
Castro told President Barack Obama that Washington should go
even further and lift its economic embargo on the
Communist-ruled island.
The rare phone call between the two leaders followed the
unveiling of changes that will allow certain U.S. companies to
establish offices in Cuba, expand banking and Internet
activities and eliminate limits on the amount of money that can
be taken there, U.S. officials said.
Despite Castro's appeal, the broader 53-year-old U.S.
embargo will remain in place, and only Congress can remove it -
something majority Republicans are considered highly unlikely to
do anytime soon.
Aides to Obama touted the latest steps, which he implemented
with his executive powers in defiance of critics in Congress, as
a way to boost business and promote economic and political
reform in Cuba. They also mark Obama's
continuing effort to chip away at the embargo since a thaw.
Critics of Obama's detente slammed the move as another
reward to Cuba with no corresponding concessions from Havana,
especially on the human rights front.
The changes, while significant, stop short of allowing
across-the-board investment by U.S. companies or general U.S.
tourism, activities banned under the embargo
itself.
They come as Washington and Havana inch toward normal
relations after more than half a century of hostility that
followed Cuba's 1959 revolution. The two countries restored
diplomatic ties and reopened embassies earlier this summer.
Speaking for the first time since their historic meeting in
Panama in April, Obama and Castro discussed ways to advance the
normalization process, including steps they "can take together
and individually," the White House said in a statement.
In a separate statement released almost simultaneously in
Havana, the Cuban government said: "President Raul Castro
stressed the need to deepen the reach (of the new regulations)
and to eliminate definitively the blockade policy, for the
benefit of both countries."
Both governments lauded Pope Francis for his role in
facilitating rapprochement late last year between the two former
Cold War foes. The pope will visit Cuba this weekend before
heading to the United States next week.
Set to take effect on Monday, the new U.S. regulations build
on others Obama announced in January to begin lowering economic
barriers with Cuba.
"A stronger, more open U.S.-Cuba relationship has the
potential to create economic opportunities for both Americans
and Cubans alike," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said.
Obama's term ends at the start of 2017 and his unilateral
steps to loosen the embargo also appear aimed at advancing
normalization with Cuba far enough that any future Republican
president would be unable to reverse it.
BALL IN CUBA'S COURT
U.S. officials said the full impact of the eased
restrictions will depend on whether Cuba makes economic reforms
of its own. Some White House aides have privately accused Havana
of dragging its feet on such changes for fear of losing its grip
on the state-run economy and Cuban society.
Castro's government, while working to improve ties, has
repeatedly made clear that full normalization will require
complete lifting of the embargo and the return of the U.S. naval
base at Guantanamo Bay on the eastern tip of the island.
The initial reaction from the American business community
was cautious. U.S. companies have shown interest in exploring
opportunities in Cuba, but many executives remain wary of the
risks. The two countries' outstanding legal claims against each
other remain a key source of uncertainty.
Bacardi, the world's largest privately held spirits maker,
was among the most successful companies in Cuba before its Cuban
assets were seized by the government and its founders exiled in
the 1960s.
The company said on Friday it was "way too early" to talk
about any possible return to the island. "We will need to wait
and see what the impacts are," Bacardi said in a statement.
American Express said it was "planning on initiating
business activities in Cuba" but said it did not have a
timeline.
Seth Eisen, a spokesman for MasterCard, said: "People
(are) starting to think about the market, and it will take time
for the infrastructure to develop, from phone lines to Internet
access to the terminals themselves."
Sprint Corp said it would expand mobile-phone roaming
service to Cuba. But Starbucks Corp said it had no
plans to enter Cuba.
Critics accused Obama of making concessions to a country
that was not reciprocating.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American lawmaker and a
Republican candidate for next year's presidential election, said
"President Obama's eagerness to please the Castro regime knows
no bounds."
But Senator Jeff Flake, one of several Republicans who have
publicly backed the opening to Cuba, told Reuters: "Anything
that makes it easier to do business in Cuba and to assist Cubans
who are trying to work outside the state structure is a good
thing."
Under the rules released by the U.S. Treasury and Commerce
Departments, certain companies can establish subsidiaries or
joint ventures as well as open offices, stores and warehouses in
Cuba. They also allow for telecommunications and Internet
services between the nations.
Although the regulations do not change who can travel to
Cuba, the rules do ease movement of authorized travelers by
licensing transportation providers.
The regulations also abolish the cap on remittances and
allow the travelers to open and maintain bank accounts there.
But it keeps in place prohibitions on any of those funds going
to the Cuban government or Communist Party officials.
