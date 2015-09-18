WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Even as the U.S. moved on
Friday to ease travel and other restrictions to Cuba, Americans
will still not be allowed to go to the Communist nation for
"tourist activities," a U.S. official said.
Speaking to reporters, senior Obama administration officials
said such travel remains prohibited even as the regulations
expand to allow family members to travel alongside authorized
travelers for a wider variety of activities.
Overall, the U.S. officials also said that the full impact
of latest easing of all Cuba restrictions will depend on whether
the Cuban government makes reforms, including on imports.
Asked about the banking rules for those authorized travelers
now allowed to open accounts in Cuba, U.S. officials said it is
up to Havana to decide what currency they allow for such
transactions.
