WASHINGTON, April 28 Members of the U.S. House
of Representatives launched an effort on Tuesday to prevent new
travel from the United States to Cuba, one of the first
legislative efforts in Congress to thwart President Barack
Obama's effort to normalize relations with the Communist-ruled
island.
A House Department of Transportation appropriations bill
introduced on Tuesday included a provision barring the use of
funds to facilitate new scheduled air transportation originating
from the United States if any such flights would land on or pass
through any property confiscated by the Cuban government.
It also included a passage barring the use of any funds
covered in the bill to issue licenses or operating certificates
for any vessel that had docked within 7 miles of a port on
property confiscated by the Cuban government within the previous
180 days.
Obama announced on Dec. 17 that he would move toward more
normal relations with Cuba after more than half a century of
enmity.
The announcement was met with strong resistance from many
members of Congress, especially Republicans, who say that Cuba
must protect human rights for its citizens and make other
changes, including sending U.S. fugitives to face trial, before
Washington ends more than 50 years of trade restrictions.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Dan Grebler)