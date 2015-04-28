(Adds Diaz-Balart comment, background)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, April 28 Members of the U.S. House
of Representatives launched an effort on Tuesday to prevent new
travel from the United States to Cuba, one of the first
legislative attempts in Congress to thwart President Barack
Obama's move to normalize relations with the Communist-ruled
island.
A House Department of Transportation appropriations bill
introduced on Tuesday included a provision barring the use of
funds to facilitate new scheduled air transportation originating
from the United States if any such flights would land on or pass
through any property confiscated by the Cuban government.
It also included a passage barring the use of any funds
covered in the bill to issue licenses or operating certificates
for any vessel that had docked within 7 miles of a port on
property confiscated by the Cuban government within the previous
180 days.
If passed as part of the transportation bill, the provision
would effectively keep the U.S. government from recertifying any
airline or cruise line if it were to travel to Cuba, a committee
aide said.
Representative Mario Diaz-Balart introduced Tuesday's
measure. The Florida Republican is a Cuban-American and a
leading opponent of Obama's effort to shift U.S. relations with
Havana.
"U.S. law prohibits tourism in Cuba, and U.S. law also
allows for those whose properties were confiscated by the Castro
regime to sue those who use, or benefit from using, those
confiscated properties," Diaz-Balart said in a statement,
referring to the government of former Cuban President Fidel
Castro.
The measure is expected to face opposition in Congress,
where another group of lawmakers has introduced legislation
seeking to repeal all restrictions on travel to Cuba.
The bill introduced on Tuesday could lead Obama to veto what
is considered a must-pass appropriations bill.
Obama announced on Dec. 17 that he would move toward more
normal relations with Cuba after more than half a century of
enmity.
That announcement was met with strong resistance from many
members of Congress, especially Republicans, who say Cuba must
protect human rights for its citizens and make other changes,
including sending U.S. fugitives to face trial, before
Washington ends more than 50 years of trade restrictions.
In January, the Obama administration issued new regulations
that eased several restrictions on trade with Cuba, including
permitting more travel by Americans to the island. U.S.
airlines, including United Airlines Inc, Delta Air
Lines and JetBlue Airways, said they would look
into adding service.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Dan Grebler and
David Gregorio)