By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., April 9 Direct flights between
Orlando and Havana will begin on July 8 operated by a company
hoping visitors to the top U.S. tourist destination will want to
pair a Cuban guayabera shirt with their Mickey Mouse ears.
Orlando International Airport announced the flights on
Thursday, the same day the Orlando tourism bureau reported that
a record 62 million people visited the area in 2014, retaining
its position as the No. 1 tourist destination in the United
States.
"Orlando visitors go to Adventureland in Disney World
. To them going to a mysterious country they've never
been to can be an adventure," said Bill Hauf, president and
chief executive officer of Island Travel & Tours, which will
operate the charter flights.
Round-trip tickets will cost $429, Hauf said.
The 90-minute flights on a 120-seat Boeing 737-300 initially
will occur only on Wednesdays, with a Sunday flight expected to
be added later in the summer, according to an airport news
release.
Hauf said the timing was right since U.S. President Barack
Obama loosened some Cold War-era travel restrictions to the
island nation earlier this year, building on his historic
announcement in December to seek to normalize relations with
Cuba.
Travelers will still need to meet U.S. requirements for the
trip under 11 permitted categories on a government travel
affidavit, including educational and religious activities.
General tourism is still banned under a five-decades-old trade
embargo.
U.S. travel companies licensed to offer educational and
cultural tours to Cuba are reporting a surge in interest from
Americans, with bookings for this year up steeply.
Airline charter companies flying to Cuba from two Florida
cities, Miami and Tampa, are also reporting increased business.
In the first three months of 2015, they reported about 175,000
passengers. New York began a new service to Cuba last month.
Travel experts say Cuba's state-run hotel sector lacks the
capacity to handle a major increase in U.S. visitors and the
island does not have the variety of high-end hotels found in
other destinations.
Other companies are moving to capitalize on Obama's opening
to Cuba. Online home rental service Airbnb announced April 2
that it had started offering properties in Cuba.
(Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by David Adams and Eric
Beech)