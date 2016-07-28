HAVANA, July 28 U.S. budget airline JetBlue
Airways Corp said on Thursday it would launch scheduled
commercial flights from the United States to Cuba on Aug. 31,
ahead of competitors that have also announced departure dates.
The former Cold War foes agreed last year to restore regular
airline services after more than five decades as part of a
broader detente in which they also resumed diplomatic ties.
U.S. travel to Cuba was long an expensive and complicated
endeavor. Given a U.S. ban on tourism to the island, most
Americans could visit only as part of an organized group tour.
Even when U.S. President Barack Obama eased travel rules
earlier this year, allowing Americans to travel independently to
Cuba for educational, cultural and other authorized purposes,
they still had to travel on chartered planes.
But from Aug. 31, JetBlue will launch thrice-weekly flights
between the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and
Santa Clara airport, with fares starting at $99 one-way.
The airline will upgrade this service to daily flights from
Oct.1, also offering daily flights from Fort Lauderdale to
Camaguey from Nov.3 and to Holguin from Nov. 10.
Silver Airways is set to be the second U.S. airline to
operate flights from the United States to Cuba, launching
service from Fort Lauderdale to Santa Clara on Sept. 1.
American Airlines is to start its services from
Miami to Cienfuegos and Holguin on Sept. 7, adding flights to
Camaguey and Santa Clara on Sept. 9 and to Varadero on Sept. 11.
Washington has given tentative approval for flights to
Havana on eight U.S. airlines as early as this fall and expects
to reach a final decision later this summer.
U.S. airlines anticipate a bigger payout from Cuba than is
typical for Caribbean destinations.
Strong demand is expected from Cuban-Americans visiting
relatives, as well as from executives hoping to evaluate
commercial opportunities in Cuba.
