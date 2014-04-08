* Senator: program endangered imprisoned American in Cuba
WASHINGTON, April 8 The social network set up as
a form of Twitter in Cuba was not designed to foment dissent
against Havana's communist government, the head of the U.S.
agency behind it said on Tuesday.
Rajiv Shah, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for
International Development, appeared before a Senate subcommittee
to discuss the agency's $20 billion budget but some of the
questioning focused on the social network ZunZuneo that USAID
launched in Cuba in 2010.
Last week, a lengthy report by the Associated Press said
ZunZuneo, which took its name from Cuban slang for a
hummingbird's tweet and was similar to the U.S.-based Twitter
network, had been set up as a tool for mobilizing demonstrations
in Cuba.
Patrick Leahy, the Vermont Democrat who chairs the
subcommittee, called ZunZuneo a "cockamamie idea" that
endangered Alan Gross, 64, an American who is serving a 15-year
sentence in Cuba after being arrested in 2009 while working for
USAID there.
The AP said the USAID plan called for ZunZuneo to start with
non-controversial discussion topics such as sports, music and
weather and that its operators would introduce politics once the
network had established a sizeable following. They hoped
eventually to use it to "renegotiate the balance of power
between the state and society," according to a USAID document
cited by the AP.
Shah said ZunZuneo was not intended to disrupt the Cuban
government and was in line with USAID policy to improve
communications in the country, including through Internet usage,
and was similar to programs it had in other parts of the world.
Planning for ZunZuneo began before Shah joined USAID in
early 2010 and he told Leahy he did not know who came up with
the original idea for it. The network had about 68,000 users
when it was shut down in 2012.
ZunZuneo was a "discreet" operation, not a covert one, Shah
told the Senate State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs
Subcommittee.
DISPUTES AP REPORT
"We did not advertise that that platform was supported by
the U.S. government," he said, adding that the social network
was not done through shell corporations to mask U.S.
involvement, as the AP had reported.
He said the AP story had several other inaccuracies, which
the USAID had chronicled on its website (here).
Leahy asked Shah if anyone considered what would happen to
Gross if the Cuban government discovered U.S. involvement in
ZunZuneo and said it would have put him at risk, as well as
USAID workers around the world, who could be perceived as spies.
Gross was arrested in Cuba in December 2009 while trying to
establish an online network for Jews in Havana. He is now
serving a 15-year prison sentence in Cuba and on Tuesday, his
lawyer said Gross had started a hunger strike a week ago to
protest his treatment by the U.S. and Cuban governments.
"As far as I can tell, the USAID and the Obama
administration have all but forgotten about him," Leahy said.
Shah said he had worked personally on Gross' behalf but that
State Department officials had primary responsibility for
winning Gross' freedom.
"I think about Alan every day," Shah said. "... State
Department takes the lead in these types of issues and they are
highly sensitive and I would defer to them to be able to explain
to you in the appropriate private setting what's taken place."
