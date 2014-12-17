(Corrects year for Pope John Paul's visit to Cuba in
penultimate paragraph to 1998 from 1997.)
By Philip Pullella and John Whitesides
VATICAN CITY/WASHINGTON Dec 17 The Vatican
leveraged its good relations with Cuba and the United States to
help broker their historic resumption of ties and the deal was
spurred by letters from Pope Francis to the presidents of both
countries.
The Vatican, which facilitated the agreement along with
Canada, gave some details of its role in a statement shortly
after U.S. President Barack Obama announced the major policy
shift by Washington to resume diplomatic ties after decades of
hostility with the communist-ruled island.
The pope wrote letters to Obama and Cuban President Raul
Castro in recent months, "and invited them to resolve
humanitarian questions of common interest including the
situation of certain prisoners, in order to initiate a new phase
in relations between the two parties," the statement said.
It disclosed that a meeting took place in the Vatican in
October between delegations of the two countries "to facilitate
a constructive dialogue on delicate matters, resulting in
solutions acceptable to both parties."
Washington had for years been asking the Vatican to help win
the release of imprisoned American Alan Gross. U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry made requests during meetings this year with
his Vatican counterpart, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal
Pietro Parolin.
"There has not been one time when the Americans have come
here that they have not asked us for help with the release of
Alan Gross," a senior Vatican official close to the situation
told Reuters.
"We have made, many, many interventions (with the Cubans) on
this," he said. "The Vatican has been involved in mediation for
some time and developments came after recent interventions from
the Vatican," he added. He declined to give details.
Cuban Cardinal Jaime Ortega also played a significant role
in the negotiations for Gross's release, Democratic U.S. Senator
Richard Durbin of Illinois told Reuters. Durbin said the talks
lasted more than a year.
In March, Obama discussed Cuba, which is a predominantly
Catholic country, with the pope during his visit to the Vatican
and has continued to work with the Holy See during the process,
an administration official said.
Francis was aware that Obama was considering a change in
policy toward Cuba and reached out to the president, the
official said, noting that the personal appeal was a rare
occurrence that lent greater momentum to the negotiations.
Kenneth Hackett, the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, said in
a statement issued in Rome that he was grateful for the "key
role" the Vatican played in the negotiations.
In his address, Obama thanked Pope Francis, the first Latin
American pope, for his "moral example," as well as Canada for
hosting some of the discussions.
Francis, in turn, issued a statement congratulating Cuba and
the United States on their decision to establish diplomatic
relations.
Pope Francis has not yet visited Cuba but both of his two
immediate predecessor made trips to the island. John Paul
visited in 1998 and Benedict visited in 2012. Both met with the
island's historic revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro.
Pope John Paul's visit led to some relaxations of government
restrictions on the Church, including reinstating Christmas as a
national holiday.
