Oct 8 Cube ITG SA :
* Said on Tuesday its unit Systemy Informatyczne ALMA Sp. z
o.o. signed on Oct. 4 two conditional agreements to acquire 100
pct of RightSoft Sp. z o.o., a provider of support services to
'Esculap' system
* Said first conditional agreement is for acquisition of 130
shares of nominal value of 100 zlotys each, or a 65 pct stake of
RightSoft and is expected to be completed on April 29, 2015
* Said purchase price for 65 pct stake of RightSoft is 6
million zlotys, provided RightSoft will achieve certain net
profit as disclosed in the agreement
* Said second conditional agreement is for acquisition of 70
shares of nominal value of 100 zloty each, or a 35 pct stake in
RightSoft and is expected to be effective by April 28, 2017
* Said purchase price of 35 pct stake is 2 million zlotys
and the transaction will be completed, provided acquisition of
65 pct is finalized in scheduled time
