* Reported on Tuesday Probatus Sp. z o.o. on Dec. 30, 2014 sold a 5.03 percent stake (296,671 shares) in the company to Probatus chairman of the management board Marcin Michnicki

* Following transaction Probatus decreased its stake in the company to 7.73 percent from 11.59 percent Source text for Eikon:

