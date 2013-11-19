BRIEF-Sorrento therapeutics anti-CEA car-T demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
* Sorrento therapeutics anti-cea car-t demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
Nov 19 Cub Energy Inc : * Announces 2013 third quarter financial and operational results * Says third quarter average production of 1,513 boe/d for an increase of 24%
in the same period of 2012 * Says expects to commence a 47 km2 3d seismic survey on the east vergunska
prior to year-end * Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Sorrento therapeutics anti-cea car-t demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
* On march 29, 2017 entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing